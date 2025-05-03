Nationwide Tinubu Connect appoints Ogbuku as star associate 

The National Coordinator of Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates Hon. Henry Nwabueze has appointed Dr. Samuel Ogbuku MD/CEO of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC as distinguished star associate of the Tinubu Connect Associate.

While presenting the appointment letter yesterday to the MD of NDDC Samuel Ogbuku, the National Coordinator of the group Nwabueze on behalf of NTCA, pledged to secure an evidence-based 20 million votes for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.