National Children’s Day: Good parenting, quality education key to national growth – Obidike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Chief Chukwuebuka Obidike, has extended heartfelt wishes to Nigerian children, stressing the critical importance of quality education and responsible parenting in building a brighter future for the nation.

In an interview with our correspondent, Chief Obidike, who also serves as the Chairman of Bidiks Nigeria Limited, stated that every Nigerian child deserves access to quality education and proper guidance, regardless of their background or geographical location.

“The foundation laid during a child’s early years has a lasting impact on the development of society. If we desire a strong and prosperous nation tomorrow, we must invest in our children today—through education and by instilling the right values at home,” he said.

Obidike, who is also the Chairman of Clarivo Oil & Gas Limited, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for introducing policies aimed at improving the lives of Nigerian children. He cited initiatives such as the reintroduction of the school feeding programme, increased budgetary allocation to basic education, and a renewed focus on digital literacy as positive steps toward creating an environment where children can thrive.

He further noted that the Tinubu administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to securing a future Nigerian children can believe in. “By investing in education and social welfare, the government is laying a solid foundation for the empowerment of the next generation,” he added.

While wishing Nigerian children a joyful Children’s Day celebration, Obidike reaffirmed his dedication to advocating for issues affecting them, including access to healthcare, protection from abuse, and opportunities for holistic development.

He called on parents, guardians, educators, and government stakeholders to work collectively to foster a nurturing and supportive environment for every Nigerian child.