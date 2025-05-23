National carrier off the table; FG to demolish old Lagos Airport Terminal – Keyamo

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has said the Federal Government has jettisoned the national carrier project, stressing that it is now focused on supporting the growth of local carriers.

Keyamo also expressed dismay over the condition of the old terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, saying plans were in progress for government to demolish it and build a new one.

Keyamo spoke in Lagos at the launch of a book titled ‘100 Years of Civil Aviation in Nigeria: History, Issues and Prospects’, written by New Telegraph Newspapers’ Aviation Editor, Mr Wole Shadare.

Keyamo said the President Bola Tinubu administration was committed to draughting policies that would support the development of domestic carriers.

The Minister, who said recent policies put in place by government showed this commitment, referenced, among others, the revised insurance regulation on leased aircraft.

According to him, this would make aircraft more accessible and reduce airfares along domestic routes.

He said: “We have shifted focus to ensure growth and development for local operators through our policies.”

He added that air traffic operators have been trained and retrained, just as revenue leakages had been addressed to boost earnings.

The minister also disclosed that almost all foreign airlines had complied with his directive to patronise local caterers for in-flight catering.

Also speaking at the event, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said Nigeria currently has 39 certified airline operators, 31 airports nationwide and over 2,100 licensed pilots, which shows that the country’s aviation sector is growing.

According to Kuku, the air transport sector contributed $1.7 billion to the country’s gross domestic product, GDP, with private airlines connecting cities efficiently and international carriers recognising Nigeria as a critical market.

Kuku said despite challenges such as infrastructure deficiencies, regulatory frameworks and financing requirements, there was still substantial potential for growth.

She said: “Upon Nigeria’s attainment of independence in 1960, we were faced with a pivotal question: How could we convert colonial-era infrastructure into a sovereign aviation powerhouse? Our national carrier, Nigeria Airways, emerged as a response, yet it soon faced challenges stemming from mismanagement and operational inefficiencies. By the early 2000s, we found ourselves at a crossroads—adapt or risk obsolescence.

“This juncture precipitated a remarkable transformation. The private sector took the initiative, introducing fresh capital, contemporary management practices, and a competitive spirit. Companies such as Air Peace and Arik Air did not merely fill the void—they revolutionised our aviation landscape. The current figures sum up this transformation: 39 certified airline operators, 31 airports nationwide, over 2,100 licensed pilots, a workforce comprising thousands, ranging from engineers to air traffic controllers.

“Nigeria has emerged as a testament to the efficacy of market-driven solutions. Our aviation sector now contributes approximately $1.7 billion to our GDP. Private airlines are connecting our cities with unprecedented efficiency, and international carriers increasingly regard Nigeria as a critical market. Last year, over 16 million passengers traversed our domestic terminals, while international passenger numbers exceeded 3.5 million. These figures are indeed impressive, yet there remains substantial potential for growth.”

The book’s author, Shadare, on his part, described the 25-chapter book as a comprehensive account of the aviation industry’s evolution in Nigeria over the past 100 years.

According to him, it would aid scholars and researchers in understanding the industry’s history and prospects.