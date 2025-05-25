National Carrier: FG open to proposals from private or public entities — Keyamo

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

The Federal Government has reiterated that it will not directly invest in the establishment of a national carrier but remains open to viable proposals from private or public entities, both local and international.

This clarification was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

According to Keyamo, the government’s focus is on creating a policy environment that supports the growth and sustainability of existing local airline operators, rather than directly funding a national carrier project.

“The correct story should be that the FG will not invest a dime in establishing a National Carrier, but is always open to proposals from private or public entities, both in and out of the country that truly benefit Nigeria and Nigerians in establishing a National Carrier,” Keyamo wrote.

He added that the ministry is currently prioritizing policy development to strengthen domestic aviation players.

“Before that happens, we are concentrating on developing policies to ensure the growth and survival of our local operators,” he added.

The statement comes amidst continued discussions and public interest surrounding the future of Nigeria’s national carrier project, particularly after the controversy that trailed the previous administration’s attempt to launch “Nigeria Air.”

Keyamo’s clarification signals a shift towards a more private sector-led model in aviation development, in line with broader government efforts to reduce public expenditure and enhance industry competitiveness.