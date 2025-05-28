Natasha’s legal team protests FG’s suit, says petitions ignored

Senator Natasha

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The legal team of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has condemned what it described as a troubling pattern of selective justice, following the recent criminal charges filed against her by the Federal Government, despite a dozen pending petitions the senator had filed between March and May 2025.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by her counsel, Uju Nwoduwu, the team disclosed that 12 petitions submitted by Akpoti-Uduaghan addressing grave issues such as cyberstalking, threats to life, defamation, and an alleged assassination plot have been unattended.

These petitions, the team claims, have not been acted upon by the Nigeria Police Force or relevant security agencies.

“The public expects law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies to uphold fairness, the rule of law, and impartial justice in all matters involving her,” the lawyers said.

The team expressed concerns that while Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s complaints remain uninvestigated, counter-allegations from those she named, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello, have been swiftly processed, culminating in criminal charges against her.

“This selective response raises deep concerns about biased enforcement of justice,” the statement noted.

The lawyers added that several of the petitions implicate high-profile figures and include incidents such as the abduction and attempted assassination of a protocol officer.

“Despite being out of the country on personal engagements, the senator has acknowledged official communication regarding the charges and has assured that she will present herself for arraignment once a date is confirmed,” the team said.

“She remains fully committed to due process,” her legal team stated, while also appreciating the public’s condemnation of what it described as “an extremely curious criminal charge” and expressing optimism that “injustices against her shall not be sustained.”

The legal team renewed its call for impartial investigations into all pending petitions and a plea for justice to be applied equally to all parties involved.