Natasha to Duru: I’ll respond to your unfounded allegations against me very soon

…Says allegations are entirely untrue

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE suspended Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central has described allegations raised against her by a United States-based activist, Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke as entirely untrue.

Natasha said in the nearest of time, she will respond to the unfounded allegations made therein.

The Senator in a statement said, “I have carefully watched a livestream which was done by one Sandra C Duru on facebook, on May 1st, 2025. The content of the livestream including the voice effect credited to me are entirely untrue, and most manipulated to serve Sandra Duru’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“To the best of my knowledge, those words used against Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Dr. Abiola, FIDA and fellow Nigerians as “Gullible and Hungry” are crazy falsehood and did not emanate from the natural cause of any contact involving me. It was from recent research that I also found out that the person who now represents herself as Sandra Duru is the same person who operated as Prof. Mgbeke on Facebook.

“In the nearest of time, I will respond to the unfounded allegations made therein.”

Recall that the Sexual harassment controversy between the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the suspended Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central turned dramatic, with unfolding fresh revelations from third party in the matter.

This time, a United States-based activist, Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke, has revealed how Senator Natasha allegedly offered her N200 million to accuse the Senate President of organ harvesting, linking him with the death of a young girl who died a few years ago when she wasn’t getting anywhere with her sexual harassment allegation.

Mgbeke has submitted evidence of phone conversations between her and suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to relevant authorities in the US and other parts of the world for forensic analysis.

The activist, who made this known during a Facebook live session on Thursday night, while showing some of the evidences, said the conversations revealed the lies behind the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha.

She called on international security agencies, which she had petitioned, the IPU and the Nigeria Police Force to probe Natasha’s false allegations and what she claimed to know about the murder of Umoren, having kept mute for years before coming out to accuse Akpabio.