Natasha to defend allegations of defaming Akpabio – Lawyer

Credit: AIT News

By Dickson Omobola

Mr Ehiogie West-Idahosa, counsel to the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, yesterday, confirmed receipt of details of a suit filed against the lawmaker by the Federal Government, saying her legal team is ready to present credible evidence before the court during trial.

West-Idahosa, in a statement, said the suit was received at about 2:30pm on Friday, May 23, 2025, in the premises of the Federal Capital Territory High court, Abuja.

Federal government, in the suit marked CR/297/25, filed before a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court on May 16, accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of “making imputations knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person.”

The allegation followed her suspension from the Senate after an altercation with Akpabio over a change of seating arrangement at the Red Chamber.

The Kogi senator accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister for Justice, demanding a probe of her alleged traducers.

However, the statement reads: “At about 2:30pm on Friday, May 23, 2025, in the premises of the federal capital territory high court, Abuja, we received the information filed by the director of public prosecutions, DPP, containing three counts bordering on allegations that our client,