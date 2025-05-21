Natasha accuses police of bias in handling petitions against Akpabio, Yahaya Bello

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused the Nigeria Police Force of showing bias in its handling of multiple petitions she filed against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, while swiftly pursuing a counter-petition filed against her by Akpabio.

The allegation was detailed in a formal letter dated May 19, 2025, addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The letter, signed by her legal counsel, Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa, SAN, described the police’s conduct as a “disturbing pattern of preferential treatment” in favour of Senator Akpabio.

“Our client submitted numerous petitions to the Nigeria Police against Senator Akpabio,” the letter stated. “These petitions were clearly stated and submitted between March and April 2025, yet no meaningful steps have been taken to impartially investigate them.”

The petitions in question include:

A March 25 report alleging threats to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s personal security.

A March 31 petition over the unlawful withdrawal of her police security detail.

An April 4 petition accusing Akpabio and Yahaya Bello of a conspiracy to assassinate her.

All three petitions were acknowledged by the police between March 26 and April 5, but according to West-Idahosa, there has been no effort to interview witnesses or advance the investigations.

He suggested that the reluctance to act may be influenced by the political positions of the accused, stating, “It is obvious that this unwillingness to thoroughly and impartially investigate the petitions may be due to the high political office occupied by Senator Godswill Akpabio.”

The letter also stressed that Yahaya Bello, no longer a sitting governor, is not shielded by constitutional immunity and should be subject to investigation.

In sharp contrast, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team criticized the rapid response to a counter-petition filed by Akpabio on April 3. The Senate President had accused her of false allegations, criminal defamation, and incitement. Akpoti-Uduaghan was promptly invited by police, made a statement under caution, and reaffirmed her petitions—offering witnesses and supporting evidence.

However, her lawyers claim that none of her petitions or evidence was included in the case file relating to Akpabio’s complaint. Meanwhile, they were informed that the police had concluded their investigation into Akpabio’s petition.

“Our client is concerned that investigations into her petitions have been severally and unjustly stalled in what appears to be a discriminatory executive action,” West-Idahosa stated, describing the conduct as a violation of the 1999 Constitution.

The senator is now appealing to the Attorney General to invoke Section 105(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 to request and review the relevant case files from the Nigeria Police. Her legal team is pushing for immediate action to uphold the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Attached to the letter are copies of the original petitions and her official police statement, which her counsel insists support her claims.