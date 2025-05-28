NAPTIP probes Speed Darlington over claim of sexual encounter with teenager

By Henry Oduah

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said Wednesday that it has launched an investigation on singer Speed Darlington following the emergence of a controversial video in which he claimed to have had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl.

The video, which surfaced on social media, triggered widespread outrage, with viewers condemning the artiste for allegedly admitting to engaging in unlawful conduct involving a minor.

Following the backlash, the controversial musician claimed his confession was entirely fabricated for entertainment. He said he was only using the fictitious tale to promote his latest song, declaring “I need controversy to eat.”

However, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) initially addressed the matter but noted the limitations of its jurisdiction, as the exact location of the incident remains unknown.

The agency subsequently referred the case to NAPTIP for investigation.

“The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) is aware of the disturbing video currently circulating online, in which a popular entertainer allegedly admits to engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a minor,” the statement by Lagos DSVA said.

“While the individual in question did not specify the location of the incident during the Instagram Live session, we must clarify that the DSVA’s jurisdiction is limited to Lagos State.

“In view of the above, and in line with our commitment to justice, we have escalated the situation to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). @naptipnigeria.”

In a statement released Wednesday on X, NAPTIP confirmed that its Cybercrime Response Team had begun analysing the viral video along with other related content attributed to the singer.

“The NAPTIP Cybercrime Response Team has commenced investigations into the disturbing Instagram live video and other videos made by the same individual. We at NAPTIP are committed to a world where children are safe and free from all forms of violence,” the agency said.