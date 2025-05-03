NAOWA graduates trailblazing vocational women in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – It was a moment of joy, pride, and empowerment as the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 8 Division Centre, Gingiya Barracks on Friday celebrated the graduation of a new set of skilled professionals from its Vocational Training Centre in Sokoto.

In a moving address delivered on behalf of the chairperson, Mrs. Meg Ndidi Ajose wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Major General Ibikunle A. Ajose, graduates were praised for their perseverance and commitment to self-development.

Although unavoidably absent due to numerous official engagements in Lagos, Mrs. Ajose was represented by Mrs. Fatima Abass, who conveyed her heartfelt commendation to the graduands during the ceremony.

“You are not just graduates; you are fashion designers, tailors, makeup artists, bag makers, and more,” Mrs. Ajose said in her message. “You are innovators and job creators, building small markets and transforming communities.”

She emphasized that their skills are not only marketable but also crucial to the economic development and social upliftment of society, declaring, “Your dreams are valid, and your contributions are essential to the nation.”

Mrs. Ajose also highlighted the broader mission of the vocational centre, commending the instructors and administrators for their unwavering dedication to empowering both women and youths in the barracks and surrounding communities.

“This centre is more than just a training ground,” she stated. “It is a platform for empowerment, a beacon of hope, and a catalyst for sustainable livelihoods.”

The event drew dignitaries and well wishers, including the representative of the GOC, Colonel Raphael Olugbenga Adeyemi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Logistics, who expressed deep admiration for the quality of training and products exhibited by the graduates.

“I am truly impressed by the transformation I’ve seen today,” Col. Adeyemi remarked. “The GOC will be fully briefed, and I assure you of his unwavering support in ensuring this centre continues to thrive.”

The ceremony also honored the invaluable contributions of Brigadier General A.J. Mohammed, Commander, 8 Division Garrison, whose strategic guidance has been instrumental in the centre’s sustained success.

A key highlight of the day was the presentation of certificates to the graduating trainees, followed by a tour of the finished products, which included beautifully crafted garments, bags, and accessories testaments to the hands-on skills the graduates acquired.

Guests were visibly impressed by the creativity and craftsmanship on display, reinforcing the importance of vocational training as a tool for empowerment and community development.

The 8 Division NAOWA chapter reiterated its commitment to the vision of the NAOWA National President, which focuses on “unity, service, and sustaining legacies through humanity.”

The ceremony was a celebration of not just achievement, but of a renewed hope for self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and national development led by empowered women.

As the graduates embark on their next chapter, they do so equipped with confidence, skills, and a renewed sense of purpose to make meaningful contributions to society.

Their journey reflects the growing impact of grassroots empowerment initiatives, and NAOWA’s mission to create resilient, self sufficient communities.

With continued support from leadership and the community, the NAOWA Vocational Centre is poised to remain a vital force in shaping futures and driving social change in Sokoto and beyond.