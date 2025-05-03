NANS congratulates Nwakuche on his appointment as CG of Correctional Service

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated Mr. Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche on his well-deserved appointment as the third substantive Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

In a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, the association said the historic appointment reflects not only his outstanding service record and unwavering commitment to public service but also his deep understanding of the critical role that correctional institutions play in national development.

“Your emergence at the helm of the Nigerian Correctional Service is a testament to your leadership acumen and vision for reform.

“NANS particularly commends the improvement of the education policy for inmates, in collaboration with the Open University of Nigeria, which has opened up pathways to higher education and personal development for incarcerated individuals. This initiative is a bold and progressive step toward meaningful rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“We also applaud the ongoing vocational training programmes within correctional facilities, which have empowered many inmates with practical skills, thereby equipping them for a better life post-incarceration. These initiatives are commendable and are evidence of your commitment to transforming the correctional system from punitive to reformative.

“As the voice of Nigerian students, we encourage you to continue pursuing innovative and humane policies that prioritize rehabilitation, education, and capacity building within correctional centers. We look forward to a tenure marked by impactful reforms, strengthened institutions, and enhanced human rights for all inmates.

“Once again, congratulations, Controller General Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche. NANS stands with you in this journey of national transformation through correctional reform.”