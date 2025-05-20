NANS condemns killing of student in Oyo State, demands justice

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has expressed sadness at Tuesday’s killing of a secondary school student in Ibadan, Oyo State by some trigger happy policemen.

The National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, in a statement, said those responsible for the tragic incident should be fished out and appropriate punishment meted out to them.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic killing of a secondary school student in Oyo State by a police officer. This senseless and reckless act is a grave violation of the sanctity of human life and represents a blatant abuse of power by those entrusted with the duty to protect the citizens.

“On behalf of Nigerian students, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. We mourn with you and share in your pain during this period of immense sorrow. No family should have to endure the agony of losing a loved one under such harrowing circumstances.

“We call for an immediate, thorough, and independent investigation into the incident to uncover the truth and ensure that justice is served without fear or favour. The officer responsible for this heinous act must be apprehended without delay and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Accountability is non-negotiable, and we will not accept anything less.

“Furthermore, we demand that the bereaved family be adequately compensated for their irreplaceable loss. While no amount of compensation can replace the life taken, it remains a crucial step toward acknowledging the family’s pain and holding the responsible parties accountable.

“We urge His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, to act swiftly to address this matter and ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done. The state government must also take proactive measures to prevent this tragic incident from escalating into broader unrest or tension within the community.

“The loss of innocent lives due to unchecked brutality by some law enforcement officers has become an alarming trend that must stop immediately. NANS remains committed to advocating for the safety, dignity, and well-being of Nigerian students and citizens at large.

“We appeal to all students and members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding as we collectively pursue justice for the deceased and his family. Together, we will ensure that this tragedy does not go unanswered, and we will work tirelessly to prevent future occurrences.”