NANS alleges victimisation of student leader in BUK

…Calls for investigation by ASUU, others

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has alleged the victimisation and harassment of a student leader in Bayero University, Kano, BUK, Comrade Naseer Ibrahim Isah, by the authorities of the institution.

Isah is the immediate past president of the Student Union Government of the university.

In a statement on Monday by the National President of NANS, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, the association called on the management of BUK to look into the situation, adding that Isah is being persecuted by a top lecturer in the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

“As the Universal President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), I am duty-bound to rise in defense of justice, equity, and the true essence of student representation. Today, I raise my voice not just as a leader, but as a custodian of the collective will of Nigerian students.

“I write to express my deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of the victimization and continued harassment of Comrade Naseer Ibrahim Isah, the immediate past Students’ Union President of Bayero University, Kano — a committed advocate, former NANS Senator, and an embodiment of progressive student leadership.”

Oladoja added that Isah is being harassed and victimized in a number of manners to frustrate him and make him fail in his studies.

He listed the steps being taken to frustrate Isah to include: “Denial of test participation: Comr. Isah was unjustly barred from sitting for a test in the course CT Protocol, under the pretext of faculty charges. This punitive action lacks legal and academic merit, as no Senate regulation of the University supports the denial of test access on such grounds. Punishment before trial is not only unlawful but repugnant to the ethics of fairness.

*Alleged lecture absence without evidence: On another occasion, he was again denied a test for supposedly not attending lectures — a claim made in the absence of any verifiable attendance records. This is a breach of due process and reeks of institutional bias.”

The NANS president also alleged that on a number of occasions, Isah was threatened by the said top lecturer in the faculty, when he made “statements implying that Comr. Isah would suffer academically because of his involvement in student politics. Such utterances are not only unprofessional but suggest a personal vendetta unbecoming of an academic.

“Let it be known that Comrade Isah’s only “offense” is standing firm for student welfare, leading with courage, and holding power to account — the very attributes student leaders should be commended for, not crucified.

“It is both appalling and disheartening that in a democratic environment, an activist who once served with honour is being hounded by individuals who should ideally serve as mentors. The abuse of academic authority to settle personal scores must not be allowed to fester in our institutions.BWe demand an immediate end to this persecution.

“We hereby call on the management of Bayero University, Kano to investigate these allegations thoroughly and transparently. If this injustice persists, we shall be left with no choice but to mobilize and relocate the entire NANS Headquarters to Bayero University, Kano. We will stage a protest of historic magnitude to resist this tyranny and oppression.

The body also called on the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to also look into the matter.

As much as we respect ASUU as our sister union, we will not condone a situation where one of their members is actively oppressing and victimizing our student — a former SU President for that matter. It is only appropriate that ASUU aligns with us on this position.

“We further demand that Comr. Isah be allowed to participate in all academic activities henceforth without harassment or undue restrictions. Any attempt to frustrate his academic pursuit will be resisted with force.

Neutrality in the face of injustice is complicity. When power tramples on the rights of the weak, silence becomes betrayal. We will never abandon one of our own. If the University fails to act swiftly, then they must prepare to answer to the united front of Nigerian students because an injustice to one is injustice to all.”