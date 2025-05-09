Naira depreciates to N1,630/$ in parallel market

Naira

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira on Friday depreciated to N1, 630 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,625 per dollar on Thursday.

This week the naira experienced a fluctuating trend having opened the week with a depreciation to N1,610 per dollar.

The exchange rate for the naira has risen by 1.49 percent when compared to N1,606 per dollar it closed the previous weekend.

Meanwhile, black market traders have attributed the depreciation of the naira to continuous increase in demand and low supply of dollars.