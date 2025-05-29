Naira appreciates to N1,610/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE naira yesterday appreciated to N1, 610 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,620 per dollar on Tuesday.

But, the Naira depreciated to N1,592 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,592 per dollar from N1,590 per dollar on Tuesday , indicating N2 depreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N12 per dollar from N30 per dollar on Tuesday