Naira Abuse: South-south APC defends Tompolo, urges EFCC to shun social media incitement

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Blessing Agbomhere, has written to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, describing the founder of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, as a patriot and a law-abiding citizen.

In the letter, Agbomhere called on the EFCC boss to remove the name of Ekpemupolo from its X Handle over alleged abuse of the Naira.

According to a source close to the Commission who disclosed the development under condition of anonymity in Abuja, said that Agbomhere has written a letter

The Principal Partner at Blessing Agbomhere and Partners, Agbomhere described the invitation to Tompolo as unnecessary, as the individual in question has not committed any offence known to law.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a letter dated 12th May 2025, invited Tompolo to appear on the 19th of May at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja to answer questions on his alleged involvement in naira abuse during his (Tompolo’s) 54th birthday anniversary celebration in April.

However in reaction, Dr. Agbomhere, lawyer to Tompolo, was said to have written a letter urging the EFCC to withdraw the said invitation letter, and remove his name from their X-Account.

Agbomhere who insisted that there was no evidence to show that Tompolo stepped on the Naira notes as alleged, but was rather seen in the video waving at the individual spraying him with the notes to stop, averred that the invitation handed to Tompolo by the EFCC was merely the result of baseless allegations spurred by social media warriors notorious for online bullying and cyberstalking, who want to pitch the EFCC against Tompolo.

The letter reads in part. “As we speak, Tompolo is the reason why the Nigerian economy is not comatose, he has and continues to mobilize his company vigorously in protection of Nigeria’s critical assets such as it’s oil pipelines, which were before now vandalized at will.

“In fact, we are appealing to the EFCC to withdraw the invitation and pull down all ancillary comments on the matter posted on all its social media accounts against a law-abiding citizen.

“Unarguably, High Chief Oweizidei Thomas Ekpemupolo is a law abiding citizen of Nigeria, who knows, obeys, and who will not do anything to breach the Law. High Chief is a true patriot, who is doing everything to protect the economic wealth and critical national assets of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the Niger Delta, and will not do anything to dishonor the same system he is protecting even at the cost of his private

peace and safety.

“As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission works tirelessly to protect our economic wealth, national image and the values of national integrity, it should not succumb to emotions and blackmail of social media bandits who only find joy in cyberbullying, cyberstalking and bad-mouthing our institutions.

“Respectfully, we solicit that you use your good office to look into the allegation, wave it off as a foul cry of idle minds who derive pleasure from pulling down those who are working for the good of our nation, while you reconsider this with a view to pulling the statement against our Client down from the official X handle of the Commission.

“Even as we make this passionate appeal to you, on behalf of Chief Tompolo, we want, however, to commend your sense of duty and uncompromising stand you have taken in the advocacy and war against Naira abuse which has resulted in the conviction of highly placed Nigerians who act deliberately in breach of the law.”