NAFDAC intensifies efforts to strengthen Pharmacovigilance in Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has taken a significant step toward improving its pharmacovigilance system, as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) intensifies efforts to enhance patient safety and close gaps in adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Dr. Uchenna Elemuwa, Director of Pharmacovigilance at NAFDAC, emphasized the critical role of pharmacovigilance in public health.

“Pharmacovigilance is the science and activities related to monitoring the safety of medicines used by our population. It ensures that medicines are effective while identifying and mitigating risks associated with their use,” she said.

Dr. Elemuwa explained that individual reactions to medications can vary greatly, reinforcing the need for widespread education.

“The way Mr. A reacts to a drug may not be the same as Mr. B. That’s why it’s crucial to educate healthcare providers, marketing authorization holders, and the general public about pharmacovigilance.”

NAFDAC is advancing this mission through the Saving Lives and Livelihood Project, an initiative aimed at strengthening the nation’s pharmacovigilance infrastructure. The project includes: Training healthcare workers, Integrating pharmacovigilance into hospital operations, and Equipping health facilities with tools for effective ADR monitoring and reporting.

“We have a national pharmacovigilance center that coordinates these efforts,” Dr. Elemuwa noted.

“Established in 2004, the center maintains a national database—BGFLOW—which collaborates with the World Health Organization (WHO) for global drug safety monitoring.”

Despite these efforts, underreporting remains a concern. Dr. Elemuwa disclosed that in 2024, Nigeria recorded only 4,600 ADR cases, representing just 10% of the WHO benchmark for a country with over 200 million people.

“Pharmacovigilance is no longer business as usual. Patient safety must be at the center of our healthcare systems,” she stressed.

Dr. Adeline Osakwe, Project Coordinator for the Saving Lives and Livelihood Project, echoed the call for increased public and stakeholder engagement.

“Pharmacovigilance is about safety monitoring, and it requires everyone’s participation. We’re sensitizing the public to report ADRs through tools like the Med Safety App and other platforms.”

She acknowledged the financial constraints of building a comprehensive pharmacovigilance system.

“The government cannot do this alone. That’s why we are partnering with stakeholders to ensure robust ADR monitoring.”

The briefing also featured input from key health sector stakeholders: Dr. Odionosen Ewakhamen of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) emphasized the importance of integrating pharmacovigilance into local health systems.

“Strengthening reporting processes at the grassroots level is essential for improving patient safety,” he said.

Mr. Abdulazeez Yaliya, Deputy Director at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), highlighted vaccine safety as fundamental to public trust.

“We collaborate with NAFDAC to ensure all vaccines undergo stringent evaluation before being administered to the public.”

Dr. Segun Showande, Lead Scientist for the Saving Lives and Livelihood Project, outlined the initiative’s ambitious goals.

“We aim to train over 40,000 healthcare professionals on ADR reporting and reach 100 million Nigerians through awareness campaigns. Strengthening pharmacovigilance systems will significantly enhance patient safety,” he stated.

This initiative reflects Nigeria’s commitment to meeting global standards in drug safety monitoring and protecting the health of its citizens.