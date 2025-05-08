‘Na our papa be dis’ – Anambra youths hail Tinubu

By Henry Oduah

Anambra State youths on Thursday sang the praises of President Bola Tinubu during his visit to the state to commission projects executed by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

While Tinubu was about rounding off his speech, some young persons began chanting in Pidgin English that he was their father, an allusion to the president as father of the nation.

“Na our papa be ds o, we no get another papa,” they sang.

Picking up from where he left off, President Tinubu acknowledged them, saying: “Thank you, God bless you.”

The projects commissioned by the president include the Emeka Anyaoku Centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the new Government House, the Solution Fun City, and the 8-lane Aroma-Government House Boulevard in Awka.

Tinubu described Soludo as a “friend” and “visionary leader”.

“Soludo is here providing solution and that solution is in infrastructure and in carrying people along in the area of development. Serving people and building institutions. This is all about democracy, it is about prosperity. It is environmentally responsive governance,” he said.

“Well done, Mr Governor, for reflecting the quality of governance for the people of Anambra.

“Anambra is achieving great heights. Building our tomorrow, today. A leader like Governor Chukwuma Soludo placing Anambra on the path of 21st-century development.

“You are a good thinker, you are a solution provider. We can go places together. Building Nigeria. Building the future. Using technology to build and reflect good governance on the people. Promote investment. We must encourage good governance.”