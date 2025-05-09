N-Delta group roots for Asawota as MD of SSDC

Delta State map

By Etop Ekanem

The Niger Delta Grassroots Organisation, NDGO, has recommended Chief Andrew Osawota, as Managing Director of the newly established South South Development Commission, SSDC, saying “the body needs a competent hand to kickstart bold actions in its peace and development mandate.”

Speaking to newsmen in Warri, the NDGO’s National Coordinator, Comrade Weyinmi Olley, said: “Chief Andy Osawota’s performance as erstwhile Secretary of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, holds great promise of quickly translating President Bola Tinubu’s national development initiative into concrete reality.”

According to the group, Osawota “proved the detribalised Deltan he is by ensuring that at DESOPADEC, all ethnic groups in Delta State had a fair share of employment,” adding: “His introduction of a robust remuneration package, empowerment programmes and strong staff cooperative scheme ensured development of the human capital at DESOPADEC.

“Osawota prioritised security at DESOPADEC, knowing same to be key for development in the delta. The records clearly show that he sustained structures among all ethnic areas in the state for security in multi-ethnic Delta State during his tenure as Secretary under Chief Wellington Okirika.

“Besides, Andy Osawota has been a long standing APC Chieftain and believer of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, not a sudden convert to APC for pecuniary gains. His pedigree therefore holds him out as capable of making a quick impact as MD of SSDC in furtherance of Mr. President’s renewed hope agenda.”