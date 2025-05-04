My so-called ‘controversial’ dress to Priscilla Ojo’s wedding not for clout-chasing – Papaya Ex

By Ayo Onikoyi

Social media influencer Papaya Ex recently addressed the backlash she received for the dress she wore to Priscilla, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding to Tanzanian singer, Jumax Jux. The outfit sparked controversy, particularly after a moment at the wedding where Priscilla jokingly asked why Papaya Ex had placed a picture of her husband on her chest.

In response, Papaya Ex apologized, saying, “It’s all love.”

In an exclusive interview with content creator Egungun of Lagos, Papaya Ex opened up about what inspired her now-infamous dress.

“I just gave it to my stylist to do something good—something that would turn heads. We didn’t do it to chase clout; I just wanted to be different. That’s why I used the pictures of the couple,” she explained.

When asked about the placement of Jumax Jux’s picture on her chest, Papaya Ex defended her choice. “I feel like Nigerians are too somehow. They sexualize everything. I don’t have any bad intentions. If I had put the picture lower, closer to my ‘coochie,’ people would have complained. So Nigerians do too much.”

She continued, “Earlier that day, nobody had an issue with it. Later, social media turned it upside down. I felt like Nigerians twisted my intentions because it’s me. If it were someone else, they would have called it art, creativity.