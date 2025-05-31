My heart is with Kano people, NSC DG Olopade mourns contingents

Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, has expressed sadness over the death of some members of the Kano State contingent returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF).

Olopade, who was also Chairman of the Main Organising Committee for the 22nd NSF, said in a statement on Saturday that the news of the deaths left him devastated.

His statement said, “The news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 19 members of the Kano State contingent returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival has left me deeply shaken and utterly devastated. As the Director General of the National Sports Commission and Chairman of the Main Organising Committee of the just-concluded Festival, I feel this loss not just as an administrator, but as a father, a brother, and a member of the same family we call Nigerian sports.

“We were only just celebrating the successful conclusion of a beautiful Festival in Ogun State—one that brought Nigerians together in unity, passion, and hope. To wake up to this kind of news so soon after is not just painful, it is tragic beyond words.

“The delegation from Kano has always brought pride, colour, and strength to the National Sports Festival. That some of these bright and committed individuals—athletes, officials, and journalists—will not return home alive is a blow that cuts across every level of our sports community.

“I want to personally extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, to His Excellency the Governor of Kano State, and to the entire sports-loving people of Kano. My heart and prayers are with all of you. I also pray for healing and strength for those who are currently injured and receiving care.

“Let me also be clear: this tragedy has brought into sharp focus the need for us to be more deliberate and uncompromising about the safety and welfare of every participant in our national sporting events.

“As the head of the organising committee, I take it upon myself to lead a conversation with our stakeholders—state sports councils, transport regulators, insurers, and safety agencies—to ensure that this never happens again.

“I have already initiated contact with the Kano State Government and offered my personal support in whatever way is needed. This is not just about policy. This is personal.

“We owe it to the lives lost to ensure that no athlete, no coach, no journalist, no sports lover ever suffers this kind of fate again in service to their state and country.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their legacy awaken a new era of responsibility, safety, and care in Nigerian sports.”