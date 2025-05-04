My debut EP “More of Me” a promise fulfilled, says Whykay

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian artist WhyKay is currently shaking up the music scene with her debut EP titled “More of Me” and she describes it as a promise fulfilled.

The title “More of Me” originated from a collaborative effort with WhyKay’s late friend and producer, Beats by Jay. Though they were unable to finish the project together before his untimely passing, WhyKay held onto the vision. This release not only honours his memory but also marks a milestone in her creative journey. “This isn’t just music,” WhyKay says. “It’s a promise I made to myself and to him. And I’m finally keeping it.”

“More of Me” breaks through any expectations that WhyKay fits neatly into one musical box. “I’m all of this, and more,” she asserts—and this EP proves it. Each track pulls from a different palette, showcasing her range and refusal to be confined to genre lines.

The EP’s core isn’t a genre—it’s truth. WhyKay crafted More of Me to reflect her full spectrum as an artist. One experimental track didn’t make this cut, but she promises it will surface later. “This is just the start,” she hints. “There’s even more of me coming.”

Production on More of Me brings together top-tier talent. Mag produced the first three tracks, while Rjay handled the infectious “No Bang” and took on all mixing and mastering duties. The result is a polished, layered soundscape that holds space for WhyKay’s voice to shine.

Track-by-Track Breakdown:

1. Heavy Duty (Hip Hop / Drill)

Gritty, assertive, and laced with lyrical precision, this track sets the tone with heavyweight bars and confident delivery. It’s a power move.

2. Jibiti (Afro-Street Bounce)

A laid-back groove full of Lagos flavor, this one pairs streetwise mischief with easy, catchy melodies. A clever nod to daily hustle and urban wit.

3. Sensation (feat. DJINEE) (Afrobeats / R&B)

Romance and vulnerability shine here in this lush duet. WhyKay reveals her softer, more sensual side, backed by DJINEE’s signature smooth vocals.

4. No Bang (Afro-Fusion / Party Rap)

Produced by Rjay, this vibrant closer playfully roasts posers while celebrating joy, rhythm, and authenticity. It’s bold, sarcastic, and fun.

Final Word

With More of Me, WhyKay opens a new chapter—one built on legacy, exploration, and fearless self-expression. It’s not just an introduction. It’s a statement.

Release Date: May 2, 2025

Streaming on all major platforms.