Mounting death toll, humanitarian crisis in Nigeria: ONSA invites Amnesty International for dialogue

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In response to a recent report titled “Mounting Death Toll and Looming Humanitarian Crisis Amid Unchecked Attacks by Armed Groups”, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), through the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), has extended an invitation to Amnesty International Nigeria for a consultative dialogue.

The invitation, conveyed via a letter signed by Major General Adamu Laka, National Coordinator of the NCTC, expresses concerns about the report’s accuracy and potential implications.

“The Centre is in possession of intelligence relating to a report allegedly authored by Amnesty International Nigeria,” the letter stated. “Upon preliminary review, several figures and assertions contained therein appear inconsistent with verified data within this office.”

Major General Laka noted that while the Nigerian government recognizes the important role civil society organizations play in documenting human rights concerns, such reports must be grounded in accurate, objective, and context-aware analysis.

“The report, in its current form, presents an overly alarming narrative that does not reflect the broader realities on the ground. It risks misinforming the public, tarnishing the international image of the country, and inadvertently encouraging terrorists and criminal elements by exaggerating the impact of their atrocities,” the letter continued.

As a result, the NCTC has advised Amnesty International to withhold publication of the report until a thorough engagement has taken place to reconcile discrepancies and correct any misinformation.

To this end, the NCTC has invited representatives of Amnesty International Nigeria to a consultative meeting. The goal of the meeting is to review the report’s content, address any inconsistencies, and foster mutual understanding regarding the security situation in the country.

“This meeting will provide an opportunity to review the contents of the report, reconcile discrepancies, and discuss ongoing security efforts and the challenges faced in protecting lives and property across Nigeria,” the letter emphasized.

For coordination purposes, Ambassador Mairo Musa Abbas has been appointed as the liaison officer for the engagement. She can be reached via GSM: +234 806 507 7357 to schedule a mutually convenient time for the meeting.

“We trust that Amnesty International Nigeria will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards,” Major General Laka concluded.