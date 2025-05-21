Motorcyclist murdered, bike snatched in Ondo’s Ore Town

The Nigeria Police Force

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Unknown assailants have killed a motorcyclist, Nazifi Ibrahim, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victim, originally from Northern Nigeria, reportedly took a passenger to Alafia Street within Ore, where he was attacked and brutally murdered by suspected motorcycle snatchers.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m., sparking tension in the commercial town.

A source told newsmen, “We don’t know what transpired between the deceased and the assailants before he was shot.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the killing and said an investigation has begun to identify the culprits.

He stated, “Upon receiving information, the DPO in Ore and his team went to the scene, where the victim’s lifeless body was found and his bike was missing, according to eyewitnesses.”

“The command has launched a manhunt for those responsible, and the investigation continues.”

Olayinka added that the victim has since been buried according to Islamic rites.