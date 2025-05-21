Motorcyclist murdered, bike snatched in Ondo

Ondo map

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Unknown assailants have killed a motorcyclist identified as Nazifi Ibrahim in Ore, Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

The victim, who hailed from Northern Nigeria, reportedly took a passenger to Alafia Street within Ore, where he was attacked and gruesomely murdered by the assailants suspected to be motorcycle snatchers.

Vanguard gathered that the incident which occurred at about 10:40 p.m., stressing that the incident had caused tension in the commercial town.

Speaking with newsmen, a source said that “We don’t know what transpired between the deceased and the unknown assailants before he was shot dead.”

Police image maker Ayanlade Olayinka, who confirmed the killings said that “an investigation to unravel the culprits has commenced.

Ayanlade said that “yes, an incident occurred in Ore, and upon the receipt of the information, the DPO in Ore and his team moved to where the lifeless body of the victim was seen and his bike was carted away, according to an eyewitness account.

“The command has launched an immediate manhunt for those responsible where the investigation continues.

He added that “the victim has since been buried according to Islamic rite.”