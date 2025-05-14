More governors, senators, Reps members ‘ll leave PDP – Ologbondiyan

Kola Ologbondiyan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has warned that more governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives are likely to defect from the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Ologbondiyan likened the current political climate to a ‘football transfer window,’ citing the recent defection of all Senate members from Kebbi State to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a significant setback for the PDP.

“It is like a football club. Everyone is signing. Everyone is being signed. So who is going to move next? It feels like a political transfer window. But does that mean I am moving? I have always likened the current situation to the football transfer window, but even in football, not every player or coach moves clubs,” Ologbondiyan said.

He acknowledged the party’s internal challenges, including the repeated postponement of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, but expressed optimism that the PDP is taking steps to address these issues. The NEC meeting is now scheduled for May 27, with discussions ongoing about holding the National Convention in August.

“If you look at recent meetings, beginning with the one held at Ibadan, certain decisions were made to address internal party issues. They have now fixed the NEC meeting for 27 May, and discussions are ongoing about holding the National Convention in August,” he noted.

Ologbondiyan emphasized that the PDP must resolve its leadership crisis before discussing potential candidates for the 2027 elections. While names such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have been mentioned, he stated that the party’s delegates must decide whether such candidates can strengthen the PDP’s chances at the polls.

“In politics, ambition is a personal decision. It is up to each person to decide whether they wish to contest. It is also up to others to decide whether they will support them. The constitution grants everyone the right to stand for election if they choose to. However, the real question is this: do members of the party believe that his candidacy will help to promote the PDP? That is what the party’s leaders must consider,” he said.

On the debate over zoning, Ologbondiyan described the recent comments by the FCT Minister suggesting that the next presidential candidate should come from the South as one of many competing narratives. He cautioned that the PDP must carefully navigate regional and zoning dynamics to maintain its national appeal.

“The FCT Minister may argue that the South should complete its eight years, and someone else might agree with him. However, others may insist that the candidate must come specifically from the South West. Someone else might argue for the South East. Another person might say the South South deserves the ticket. Meanwhile, someone from the North might present reasons why the candidate should come from the North West, North East or North Central,” he explained.

Ologbondiyan warned that defections will continue, involving governors, senators, and other elected officials. However, he reminded Nigerians that electoral outcomes ultimately depend on the will of the people, citing the PDP’s loss in a state where it had a sitting governor and vice presidential candidate in 2023 as a clear example.

“To be honest, defections will happen. Governors will leave. Senators will leave. Members of the House of Representatives will leave. So will members of state assemblies. It is the season of defections, and we must acknowledge that. But as we analyse this, let us also remember an important detail from the 2023 election. In one particular state, we had a sitting PDP governor who was also the party’s vice presidential candidate. Yet, the PDP still lost that state to the Labour Party,” Ologbondiyan said.

He urged the PDP to explore alliances with other opposition parties if necessary, while also addressing concerns about the emergence of new political parties under the current administration.