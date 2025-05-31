Moody’s upgrades Nigeria’s rating to B3, Stable

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

Global Rating agency, Moody’s has upgraded Nigeria’s rating to B3 from Caa1 and changed the outlook to stable from positive, citing significant improvements in the country’s external and fiscal positions.

In a statement announcing the rating upgrade, the company, said: “Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) has today upgraded the Government of Nigeria’s long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings to B3 from Caa1 and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

“We have also upgraded Nigeria’s foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings to B3 and the foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)B3 from Caa1 and (P)Caa1 respectively.

“The upgrade reflects significant improvements in Nigeria’s external and fiscal positions.

“A more flexible exchange rate has greatly bolstered external reserves. Concurrently, the removal of oil

subsidies has alleviated budgetary spending pressures. Initially, these policy shifts posed inflationary risks, with, as a result, a potential for policy reversal.

“These risks have now diminished, with inflation and domestic borrowing costs showing nascent signs of easing, giving us confidence that the policy changes are becoming more entrenched. Moreover, tax reforms have started yielding results. “Although vulnerabilities related to oil prices and the exchange rate remain, Nigeria’s more robust buffers support a B3 rating.

‘The stable outlook means we expect Nigeria’s recent progress on external and fiscal fronts to continue, though at a slower pace if oil prices fall. We assume current policies—like the flexible exchange rate—will stay in place, supported by a healthy balance of payments. Over the next fewyears, we expect debt to level off at 50% of GDP, with interest payments taking up about 35% of government revenue.

“Risks are balanced, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) potentially facing difficulties in upholding a flexible exchange rate if oil prices decline further, weakening the naira and increasing the government debt burden.

“Persistent high inflation could impede interest rate normalization. Conversely, a track-record of flexible exchange rate policy and successful revenue reforms could improve business sentiment, lower interest rates, and drive economic growth beyond our baseline expectations.

“Nigeria’s local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceilings were raised to Ba3 and

B2, respectively, from previously B2 and Caa1. The LC country ceiling at Ba3 is three notches above the sovereign issuer rating, incorporating some degree, albeit reduced, of unpredictability in government actions and political risk. The FC country ceiling at B2 remains two notches below the LC country ceiling, reflecting persistent transfer and convertibility risks.”