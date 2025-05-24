Monarch dispels rumour of threat to attack Catholic Church in Ondo

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, has dispelled the rumours of possible attack by bandits on the ancient community, especially on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there is a rumour making the rounds that suspected bandits had issued a threat to attack the church.

It was further rumoured that the palace of Olowo had mapped out plans to organise a security summit to address the planned attack.

Oba Ogunoye told NAN on the telephone on Saturday that the rumours were meant to cause panic in Owo and its environs.

“It is fake news; there is nothing like that; we have been organising security summit.

“The media platform just tried to generate traffic to its platform; so, there’s nothing like that,” the traditional ruler said.

Oba Ogunoye, who is the Chairman of Ondo State Traditional Rulers Council, said that the ancient town was peaceful.

NAN recalls that three years ago, Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, was attacked by gunmen, leaving many dead and several others injured. (NAN)