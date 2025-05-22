Modric to leave Real Madrid after Club World Cup

Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric said Thursday he would leave the Spanish giants after the Club World Cup this summer.

“Everything in life has a start and an end… on Saturday I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabeu,” said Modric, 39, in a post on Instagram, as he reaches the end of his contract with Los Blancos.

“I’m leaving with a full heart, filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories.

“And even though, after the Club World Cup, I’m no longer going to wear this shirt on the pitch, I will always be a Madrid fan.”

The Croatian has played nearly 600 games for Real Madrid since joining from Tottenham in 2012, winning six Champions League and four La Liga titles among other trophies.

Modric struggled at the start of his Madrid career after a move worth around 35 million euros ($40 million) but quickly found his footing and developed into one of the world’s best midfielders.

Modric won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 for his performances with Madrid and also his country, as Croatia finished as runners-up at the World Cup in Russia.

“Throughout these years I’ve experienced incredible moments, comebacks that seemed impossible, finals, celebrations and magical nights at the Bernabeu,” continued Modric.

“We won it all and I was very happy. Very, very happy.”

AFP