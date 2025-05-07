Missed Call: What’s Akpabio’s connection with Sandra Duru — Teddy Onyejuwe queries

The National Coordinator of Action Collective, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, has questioned the association between Sandra Duru, popularly known as Prof. Mgbeke, and ‘Senator Akpabio SP’.

His inquiry follows a recent incident where a missed call from “Senator Akpabio SP” appeared on Duru’s phone screen during a livestream broadcast in which she was discussing allegations involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Nigeria’s Senate President.

During the livestream, Duru’s call log was briefly displayed, revealing not only the missed call from Akpabio but also other high-profile contacts, including “IGP Kayode,” “CSO Imo State,” and “Ned Nwoko.”

The appearance of these names, linked to prominent political and security figures, has fueled speculation about Duru’s connections and raised questions about the broader implications of her associations.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Onyejuwe openly questioned the nature of Duru’s relationship with the Senate President. He expressed concern over the unexpected call, noting that the timing and context of the incident seemed unusual given the politically charged nature of the discussion.

“What exactly is Akpabio’s connection with Sandra Duru? This isn’t just a random call. The timing and context raise serious questions,” Onyejuwe stated, suggesting that the incident could point to deeper political ties worth investigating.

The call has since sparked conversations on social media, with users speculating about potential political maneuvering and hidden alliances. Some questioned whether Duru’s political affiliations were more complex than previously thought, while others suggested the call could signify political strategy or influence.