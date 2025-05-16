Minister debunks claims of briefing relocation to London

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris

By Emmanuel Elebeke



ABUJA: Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has dismissed reports circulating in both traditional and online media suggesting that the Ministerial Press Briefing Session has been relocated from Abuja to London.

The Minister clarified this in his opening remarks at the eighth edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Session, held at the National Press Centre in Abuja.

The session was attended by the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev; and the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

“This is your answer to the insinuation that the press briefing session is relocating to abroad. We have our responsibility first to the Nigerian nation and that’s why we invite these ministers to come here and address Nigerians and those outside this country directly from nowhere but the National Press Centre here in Abuja.

“So if you think that the ministerial press briefing, for those who are already making the insinuation that it’s being moved outside this country, is false. The platform that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is providing is what is happening here in the country,” he said.

Similarly, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, who was falsely reported to be among the ministers scheduled to unveil President Tinubu’s achievements at a press briefing in London, affirmed the position of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, stating that the report is untrue.

Idris used the occasion to commend the performance of the economy, noting a marked improvement reflected in the gradual decline of the headline inflation rate as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics.

“Today, I am pleased to announce encouraging news from the National Bureau of Statistics, which released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2025, yesterday. According to the report, the headline inflation rate for April stood at 23.71%, representing a decrease of 0.52% from the 24.23% recorded in March 2025. Similarly, month-on-month, inflation dropped by a notable 2.04%, from 3.90% in March to 1.86% in April.

“This has not happened by chance. The President’s focused interventions are clearly paying off. The benefits of reform, though gradual, are real and measurable,” he said.

He stated that one of the major drivers of inflation – food prices – has been brought under control through President Tinubu’s significant interventions, leading to a noticeable reduction in the cost of food items.

“One of the key indicators of relief is the food inflation rate. While food prices remain an important concern for many Nigerians, the year-on-year food inflation rate eased to 21.26% in April. On a month-on-month basis, it slowed to 2.06%, down from 2.18% in March. This positive movement has largely been driven by price reductions in staple items such as maize flour, wheat grain, yam flour, okro, soya beans, rice, and beans.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we acknowledge that we are not yet where we desire to be. But these latest figures give us every reason to be hopeful. They show that the hard decisions are beginning to bear fruit. And as inflation eases, we expect to see corresponding improvements in consumer purchasing power and living conditions,” he stated.

Idris assured that the Tinubu administration will sustain the momentum of economic improvement by prioritising people-centred policies aimed at providing relief, restoring economic stability and promoting shared prosperity for all Nigerians.

The Minister stated that Nigeria is turning a corner and urged the media to continue disseminating these positive developments responsibly and constructively, emphasising that the government remains accountable to the people of Nigeria.