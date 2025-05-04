Mike Adenuga @ 72: Highlights of contributions to Nigerian entertainment industry

Adenuga Mike

By Ayo Onikoyi

Mike Adenuga, the founder and chairman of Globacom, is not only a telecoms magnate but also a major patron of Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Through strategic investments and corporate sponsorships, he has played a pivotal role in promoting Nigerian music, comedy, and film.

One of his most impactful contributions has been the sponsorship of major entertainment events. Under his leadership, Globacom launched music and comedy tours such as Glo Campus Storm, Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, and Glo Laffta Fest. These events brought top-tier entertainment to cities across Nigeria, providing a platform for both established stars and emerging talent.

Adenuga’s support for Nigerian entertainers extends beyond events. Globacom has signed numerous celebrities as brand ambassadors, including music stars like D’banj, P-Square, Flavour, and Omawumi, as well as comedians like Basketmouth and Bovi. These endorsements have helped artists gain national and international visibility while also securing lucrative deals that support their careers.

In the film sector, Adenuga has supported Nollywood through the sponsorship of major awards and festivals, such as the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). This backing has contributed to the continued growth and global appeal of Nigerian cinema.

Furthermore, Globacom’s investments in digital infrastructure have enabled the broader dissemination of music, movies, and other content, enhancing access for millions of Nigerians. This has supported the growth of the local entertainment ecosystem and opened up new opportunities for monetization.

Through these efforts, Mike Adenuga has not only fueled the growth of Nigerian entertainment but also contributed to job creation and youth empowerment. His commitment continues to be a driving force in positioning Nigeria as a cultural powerhouse in Africa and beyond.

