Mikano to take centre stage at West Africa Automotive Show with Changan models

By Theodore Opara

Mikano Motors sole representative of Changan brand of automobiles has announced its participation at the forthcoming West Africa Automotive Show, WAAS 2025, scheduled to hold from May 13th to 15th, 2025, at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Now, in its fifth edition, WAAS has become West Africa’s leading platform for automotive professionals, suppliers, and enthusiasts.

Attracting over 3,000 industry stakeholders and more than 150 global and regional exhibitors, the show continues to drive conversations around innovation, technology, and mobility trends in the region.

This year, Mikano Motors will take centre stage with its impressive lineup of Changan vehicles, a brand known globally for its commitment to intelligent engineering, sleek design, and cutting-edge safety technology.

From sleek sedans to commanding SUVs, visitors to the Mikano Motors pavilion will explore Changan’s standout features, interactive displays, and models engineered for today’s Nigerian drivers.

A sneak peek to see their latest addition, a yet to be identified hybrid, is on the tables with Mikano Motors’ plan.

Joelle Haykal, Group Executive Director at Mikano International, stated, “Changan has quickly captured the attention of discerning drivers globally, and Nigeria is not exempted from this new wave in the auto industry. Changan models have been tried and trusted in their country of origin.”

Continuing she stated: “At WAAS, we’re excited to demonstrate how our partnership with this globally trusted brand delivers exceptional vehicles backed by Mikano’s reliable support and aftersales service.”

It should be recalled that the Changan CS 55 Plus won the Nigeria Car of the Year Award by the Nigerian Auto Journalist Association in 2024, thereby making the brand one of the most sought after in the country.

Guests can expect an immersive experience with vehicle showcases, consultations, and exclusive show offers available only during the exhibition.