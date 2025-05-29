Midterm Scorecard: I’ve surpassed 50% targets, but let Akwa Ibomites judge — Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO — Governor Umo Eno has declared that halfway into his first term in office, his administration has achieved more than 50% of the goals set under the Arise Agenda. However, he emphasized that the true assessment of his performance should come from the people of Akwa Ibom State — the direct beneficiaries of his policies.

Speaking at the Government House, Uyo, on Thursday during an interactive session marking the two-year anniversary of his administration, Governor Eno said:

“I like to leave how we’ve fared over the last two years to the Akwa Ibom people, because if you ask me to score myself, I will be selfish and tell you I’ve done well.

Naturally, whether we’ve done well or not, I would be foolish to say otherwise. It is the people who should assess us.”

The governor noted that feedback from citizens, recognition by independent organisations, and progress on key indicators suggest his government is on the right path.

“We’ve not arrived at the destination, but a midterm report of the first tenure shows we’ve gone above 50%, and that’s the truth — looking at all the indices of the Arise Agenda,” he said.

Governor Eno cited progress in agriculture, rural development, infrastructure expansion and maintenance, security, and education — the five pillars of the Arise Agenda — as evidence of the administration’s commitment to its blueprint.

“We have things to show for it. We’ve intentionally followed our charter with the Akwa Ibom people — doing the things we said we would do,” he added.

“So, we’ve not finished, but we’ve passed the 50% mark. I leave the final judgment to the Akwa Ibom people, but I believe we are doing well.”