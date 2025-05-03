Middle-Belt Killings: Refrain from acts that could destabilise the nation, CAN urges Nigerians

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians to desist from actions that could further destabilise the nation in light of ongoing violence and brutal attacks in the Middle Belt region, particularly in states such as Plateau, Benue, and Gombe.

The association stressed the urgent need for unity and dialogue to tackle the security challenges faced by communities enduring immense suffering and loss.

In a statement signed by the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the organisation reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to advocating for the safety, security, and dignity of the affected communities.

“We unequivocally reaffirm our steadfast commitment to advocating for their safety, security, and dignity. We will not relent in our pursuit of justice and lasting peace for all affected communities,” Archbishop Okoh stated.

He noted that CAN has consistently condemned the senseless killings occurring across Nigeria.

“We have repeatedly issued official press statements condemning the senseless killings taking place in various parts of the country,” the statement read.

The archbishop further revealed that the association has undertaken visits to affected areas to express solidarity, offer condolences, and distribute relief materials.

He added that more visits are planned in the coming days to provide continued support and comfort to those in distress.

The statement also called on Nigerians from all backgrounds and faiths to support ongoing peace initiatives.

“Engagements with stakeholders across professional, ethnic, and religious lines are recognised diplomatic practices that foster dialogue and mutual understanding.

“Any actions or statements that escalate tensions pose a serious risk to national stability,” the statement warned, urging utmost caution amidst growing unrest.

In addition, CAN encouraged open and sincere dialogue among stakeholders, including international partners such as the United States, as well as local platforms like the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“We believe that trusted platforms like NIREC provide the appropriate space to raise concerns and work collaboratively towards practical and sustainable solutions,” the statement added.

As the nation continues to grapple with these pressing challenges, CAN reiterated its dedication to promoting peace, unity, and mutual understanding across Nigeria.

“The strength of our nation lies in our unity,” Archbishop Okoh affirmed, calling on all citizens to embrace the principles of love and peace for a brighter and more prosperous future.