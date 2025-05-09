Meta eyes return to crypto space, stablecoins payment for Instagram creators

Meta is in early talks with crypto infrastructure firms to explore using stablecoins like USDT and USDC across its platforms, sources told Fortune on May 8.

The move could support small-scale creator payouts on apps like Instagram, with a focus on cost-efficiency and global reach.

Executives say Meta is considering a multi-token strategy and is currently in “learn mode.”

The company recently hired Ginger Baker, a former Plaid exec and board member of the Stellar Development Foundation, to lead its product efforts in this space.

This marks Meta’s most significant crypto move since shelving its Diem project in 2022 amid regulatory pressure.

Now, as corporate interest in stablecoins grows—highlighted by Stripe’s global rollout and Visa’s latest partnerships—U.S. lawmakers remain divided.

On May 8, the Senate blocked debate on the GENIUS Act, a key bill to regulate stablecoins, over concerns about illicit finance and foreign-issued tokens.

Vanguard News