Menstrual health is human right, not privilege – WaterAid Nigeria demands urgent action

… Says 500m people globally lack access to adequate menstrual products, facilities.

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria today joins the global community in observing Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, WaterAid Nigeria has issued a powerful call for the national recognition of menstrual health as an inalienable human right, urging governments at all levels, educational institutions, and communities to decisively break the pervasive silence and challenge deep-rooted harmful taboos surrounding menstruation. The organization insists that every girl and woman must be empowered to manage her period with dignity, confidence, and in a safe environment.

The stark reality, according to WaterAid, is that millions of Nigerian women and girls who menstruate daily confront stigma, shame, and significant health risks due to the glaring absence of basic menstrual hygiene facilities and essential knowledge. This critical issue, intrinsically linked to education and gender equality, continues to see countless women and girls in Nigeria deprived of fundamental water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, alongside accurate information and secure spaces to manage their periods effectively. Consequently, this contributes to girls being forced out of school and women being hindered from full participation in daily societal and economic life.

Highlighting the dire situation, the 2021 WASH National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASHNORM) survey revealed that only about 46% of Nigerians have access to basic sanitation services, with a mere 13% utilizing improved sanitation facilities equipped with proper handwashing stations. For menstruating girls and women, this deficit translates directly to exposure to shame, increased risk of infection, and enduring stigma, often leading to lifelong detrimental consequences.

Speaking on the urgency of the situation, Evelyn Mere, Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, stated that: “It is unacceptable that menstruation continues to limit the potential of millions of girls and women in Nigeria. No one should miss school, feel ashamed, or be unsafe simply because they are menstruating. A period-friendly world is one where dignity, access, and rights are protected for everyone, regardless of age, location, or income.”

This year’s global theme, “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld”, deeply resonates with WaterAid’s core mission.

The organisation emphasized that periods should never serve as a barrier to education, livelihood, or fundamental human dignity, yet an estimated 500 million people globally still lack access to adequate menstrual products and facilities.

In response, WaterAid Nigeria, in collaboration with schools, health institutions, communities, and governmental bodies at both national and sub-national levels, is actively implementing comprehensive menstrual health and hygiene management (MHHM) interventions. These initiatives include the provision of crucial WASH facilities in schools, the establishment of hygiene clubs, the production and distribution of reusable sanitary pads, and extensive community sensitization campaigns. Such efforts are strategically designed to cultivate supportive environments where menstruation is normalized, ensuring no individual is forced to choose between managing their period and living their life with dignity.

On this Menstrual Hygiene Day, WaterAid Nigeria is amplifying its call for decisive action, urging stakeholders to: integrate menstrual health comprehensively into national and sub-national WASH, health, gender, and education policies. prioritise the development of inclusive and climate-resilient WASH facilities and menstrual services in schools and public spaces.

They further urged the challenge menstrual stigma robustly through sustained community engagement and targeted advocacy, and invest significantly in behaviour change initiatives and community education programs to dismantle harmful social norms.

WaterAid further extends an open invitation to the public, policymakers, and partner organizations to join this critical movement.

“Together, we can create a Nigeria where menstruation is no longer a barrier to opportunity, safety, or dignity,” Mere stated.