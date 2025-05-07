Meet Oluwatobi Oyinlola, Nigerian inventor with world record for smallest GPS tracking device

Oluwatobi Oyinlola, a brilliant Nigerian innovator and researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has set a new global benchmark by developing the world’s smallest prototype of a global positioning system (GPS) tracking device.

Measuring just 22.93 x 11.92mm, the groundbreaking device has officially entered the Guinness World Records.

The compact tracker holds immense promise for a wide range of applications—from logistics and security to healthcare and personal tech—due to its portability and efficiency.

Originally from Ibadan in south-western Nigeria, Oyinlola’s rise as a leading figure in tech innovation has been nothing short of inspirational.

A highly skilled embedded systems engineer, Oluwatobi Oyinlola is also recognized as an IoT evangelist, inventor, and tech speaker.

With deep expertise in embedded systems design, robotics, IoT, and firmware engineering, Oyinlola continues to break new ground in global tech circles.

His contributions to technology have received international recognition. Intel previously named him an “Intel Software Innovator,” spotlighting him as a representative of African innovation on global stages.

He is also an active voice within the Internet of Things (IoT) Europe community, where he was featured on World IoT Day for using IoT solutions to address critical African challenges.

Oyinlola once represented Africa at a prestigious Hackaday competition in San Francisco, USA, where he developed a lightning sensor capable of automatically detecting thunder strikes and logging data remotely.

More recently, he has been involved in avionics research with rLoop Incorporated, a forward-thinking company pursuing the development of the Hyperloop—an ambitious transportation concept championed by Elon Musk.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu lauded Oyinlola’s remarkable feat, describing it as a moment of national pride.

“Oluwatobi’s invention is a testament to the brilliance and potential of our young people,” Tinubu said.

“His work on the world’s smallest GPS tracking device is not just a personal achievement but a national pride. It demonstrates that with the right support and encouragement, Nigerian youth can lead the world in innovation and technology.”

The president stressed the need to support and invest in the country’s youth, adding that such success stories underscore the value of creating a conducive environment for innovation.

“We must continue to invest in our youth, providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to turn their ideas into reality,” he added.

“Oluwatobi’s success story should inspire us all to foster an environment where creativity and innovation can flourish.”

Oyinlola’s achievement has sparked excitement within the tech community, offering a glimpse into the future potential of miniaturized tracking technology.

