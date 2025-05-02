Meet Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, only Nigerian in Billboard’s 2025 list of top music lawyers

In a historic feat for Nigeria’s entertainment law sector, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa has been named among Billboard’s 2025 list of the world’s most important music lawyers — the only Nigerian to earn a spot on the prestigious list this year.

Born in January 1986 in Ilaro, Ogun State, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, fondly known in industry circles as Akinyemilaw, has become a transformative figure in Nigeria’s music industry.

His journey to global recognition is rooted in a personal mission: to protect the rights of songwriters and record producers, a segment of the industry often overlooked and underrepresented.

A Life of Purpose and Discipline

Akinyemi Ayinoluwa hails from Ijebu Ijesha and is the son of a lawyer, Mr. Akinola Ayinoluwa, and a teacher, Mrs. Modupe Ayinoluwa.

Growing up as one of five siblings, Akinyemi’s early life was shaped by discipline, learning, and a deep respect for the law. Now married with two children, he balances family life with a flourishing legal career.

His educational journey began at Oluwole Christ the King Children’s School in Lagos, and later took him through Baptist Model High School and Excel College.

He earned his law degree from the University of Lagos between 2003 and 2009, followed by training at the Nigerian Law School.

From Local Passion to Global Recognition: Akinyemi Ayinoluwa

Ayinoluwa’s career began in reputable law firms like Ogunde & Co SAN and Awokoya & Co, before he co-founded Hightower Solicitors and Advocates in 2012. It was there that his deep commitment to Nigeria’s creative sector began to flourish.

Over the past 14 years, Ayinoluwa has become a fierce advocate for music professionals. His client roster includes major names like ID Kabasa, Tuzi, Masterkraft, and Blaq Jerzee. His efforts have helped secure fair compensation and legal protection for numerous creatives across Nigeria.

In April 2025, Billboard’s annual issue spotlighted Akinyemi for his outstanding contributions to music law. Among the highlights of his recent work was Hightower’s involvement in finalizing a publishing agreement with global label Empire Music, and his legal advisory for Ragee, the Nigerian producer behind Chris Brown’s Grammy-nominated hit Sensational.

“I Feel Blessed”

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ayinoluwa expressed gratitude for the international recognition:

“I feel blessed to be recognised by Billboard… I’m dedicating this to my late dad for instilling in me the discipline to stay on a journey, also for introducing me to the legal profession, and then also for accommodating my love for music.”

Akinyemi’s passion for music law was born from a simple, yet powerful observation: that producers and songwriters lacked the legal support and representation afforded to recording artists. He saw a gap — and stepped in to fill it.

“The recording artists were already doing well… and the record producers and songwriters were the underrepresented and marginalised individuals in the music industry,” he said.

A Voice for the Voiceless

Today, his legal practice serves a wide range of clients, from recording artists and labels to investors and talent managers. His strength lies not just in legal expertise, but in building relationships by deeply understanding the vision and struggles of his clients.

“When you understand [a client’s vision and pain], it’s easy to guide them through the legal challenges that might arise as they continue to proceed with their journey in music.”

According to Ayinoluwa, one of the biggest challenges in the Nigerian music industry remains proper compensation for work done — an area he continues to tackle through negotiations, publishing agreements, and legal reforms.

Looking Ahead

In addition to his legal advocacy, Akinyemi is preparing to launch a mentorship programme aimed at grooming the next generation of Nigerian entertainment lawyers.

With international recognition now firmly part of his story, he hopes to inspire more legal professionals to see the potential in entertainment law.

“My recognition will inspire me to do more qualitative work and continue to champion the interests of our clients… It helps to show that there’s excellence in Africa. African lawyers can do important work.”

