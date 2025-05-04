Meet 8 popular Nigerian celebrities born into rich family

DJ Xclusive

By Adegboyega Adeleye

It takes a huge level of hard work and determination to succeed in the Nigerian entertainment industry, especially for rich celebrities or those from humble beginnings.



However, it is not a hidden fact that being fortunate to come from a wealthy and influential family can provide a significant advantage and ensure access to resources and valuable opportunities that can aid one’s journey to stardom.

There are a lot of celebrities in Nigeria whose success stories cannot be written without acknowledging the privilege of being born into wealthy homes while for others, their lives changed for good after gaining prominence and popularity.

Here is a list of popular entertainers born into rich families in Nigeria:

1. Davido

David Adedeji Adeleke, widely known as Davido or OBO, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Born on November 21, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia, the renowned singer hails from a wealthy family as he is the son of billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke.

Davido spent his early years in the US and later attended the British International School in Lagos. He briefly studied at Oakwood University before dropping out to pursue music full-time. He then continued his education at Babcock University in Nigeria.

His privileged background has played a role in his rise to fame, but he has also carved out his own path in the music industry. He is also one of the most-followed African artists on Instagram and Twitter

2. DJ Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey, musician and producer. She is one of Nigeria’s wealthiest celebrity kids and the second daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Business from King’s College London and a Master’s Degree in Music Business from New York University.

She also pursued a Master’s in African Studies at the University of Oxford. Recently, DJ Cuppy earned her fourth degree from the London School of Economics.

Cuppy has performed at numerous high-profile events and has collaborated with top artists.

3. L.A.X

Damilola Afolabi, professionally known as L.A.X, is a singer and songwriter. Born on April 10, 1993, he is the son of Nigerian business magnate Taiwo Afolabi, founder of SIFAX Group. L.A.X rose to fame with his hit single “Caro” and has since released several successful albums.

L.A.X was formerly signed to Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment and gained prominence with the release of his hit song “Caro.” This success earned him the “Diaspora Artiste of the Year” award at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

In August 2014, L.A.X earned a master’s degree from the University of Manchester.

4. DJ Xclusive

Nigerian music producer and Disc Jockey, DJ Xclusive, born Rotimi Alakija, hails from the wealthy Alakija family and is the nephew of Nigerian billionaire Folorunsho Alakija.

The ace music producer was raised in the UK, and he completed his secondary education at King’s College in Lagos before returning to the UK for higher education.

He holds degrees in physics, computer science, and financial computing from Brunel University London. He began his professional DJ career in 2003, performing at nightclubs, and in 2010, he won the Nigeria Entertainment Award for Best Disc Jockey. In 2011, DJ Xclusive became the resident DJ for Coolfm 96.9 and also joined Empire Mates Entertainment as Wizkid’s official DJ.

5. Naeto C

Naetochukwu Chikwe, known by his stage name Naeto C, is a Nigerian rapper and songwriter. Born on December 23, 1982, he is the son of former Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Kema Chikwe. Naeto C has a degree in Biology from the University of Nigeria. He released his debut album “U Know My P” in 2008, which became a huge success.

6. Falz

Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, and actor. Born on October 27, 1990, he is the son of human rights activist and lawyer Femi Falana. Falz has a degree in Law from the University of Reading, UK. He has released several critically acclaimed albums and has won numerous awards for his music.

He owns the independent record label Bahd Guys Records. Falz gained widespread recognition with his 2015 hit single “Marry Me,” featuring Poe and Yemi Alade.

7. Kiddwaya

Terseer Kiddwaya is a Nigerian reality TV star and entrepreneur. Born on March 5, 1993, he is the son of billionaire businessman Terry Waya. Kiddwaya spent most of his life in the UK before moving to Nigeria.

He has a degree from Nottingham Trent University and has worked in various business ventures.

The reality star frequently showcases his affluent background on social media.

8. B-Red

Nigerian artist Adebayo Adeleke, known by his stage name B-Red, is widely recognised as Davido’s cousin. He is the son of Nigerian politician and businessman Ademola Adeleke, the current governor of Osun State.

B-Red gained prominence with several singles released between 2013 and 2015 and collaborated with Senegalese star Akon on one of his projects.

