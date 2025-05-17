Mbah:  A tale of enduring vision, grit and innovative disruption

By Nana Ogbodo

Mario Cuomo, the former Governor of the state of New York in the United States must have had the conventional Nigerian politician in mind when he intoned his now famous saying that politicians usually campaign in poetry and govern in prose.

On campaign trails, politicians are typically bullish and are sarcastically said to live in a bubble. On accession, however, the reality of office soon sets in – and the bluster of old is lost. The ease with which most politicians abandon the beautiful platitudes usually painted during electioneering campaigns when they are baptized by the reality in office is quite interesting. This syndrome had become so pervasive such that even as a spokesman, one would remain tongue-in-cheek while pontificating on the promises of your principal.

Governor Peter Mbah’s ideas were out of this world, given the parlous state of affairs in the state. He brimmed with uncommon confidence and ideas that were largely novel, even esoteric. He talked about disruptive innovation; he talked about converting the dormant assets; he talked about a quantum leap, exponential growth, and moving Enugu from the pipeline system of governance to a platform module of engagement. He captured all these within his now famous mantra: “Tomorrow is here” which isn’t just another fancy one-liner created to woo voters.

As he explained, “Tomorrow is here” speaks to the urgency of the country’s current economic outlook but from an optimistic perspective and not despondency. It is a rallying call to action, spurred by the realization that we can truly shape the social and economic realities of the future through the decisions we make today. It encapsulates our hopes and expectations about the future. It reminds us that our dreams are not Utopian as long as there exists the requisite capacity, willingness, and indeed the courage to take that vision from the realm of contemplation into an actual state of being. Besides the fact that it is an affirmative development proposition, it is essentially an abnegation of complacency.

When we reminded him that these noble dreams could prove so difficult to realize, given that Enugu is about the 5th from the bottom of the federation account revenue receipts log, he baulked at such naivety. He reminded us that Enugu has every endowment that could place it at the top of consideration in the country, especially given our history, location, and the abundance of human resources available in the state. To him, Enugu remained where it was because of a lack of imagination or what he called paralysis of the will! We reminded him that as a sub-national under a party that is not in power at the federal level, such dreams could be scuttled by realpolik. He countered with a reference to Dubai, a sub-national like Enugu, and which has been transformed by the sheer vision and courage of just one man, Sheikh Rasheed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The rest is now seemingly history!

Two years down the line, Governor Mbah has proven that the difference between ordinary and extraordinary lies in the vision, the passion, the courage, and indeed the ability to inspire those around you. He campaigned in poetry and governs in poetry. His achievements are as breathtaking as they are unending. Those things we had considered impossible were actually the issues he simply regards as low-hanging fruits. The International Conference Centre, previously regarded as untenable, is now one of the defining monuments in Enugu. Ditto the decrepit and abandoned Presidential Hotel and even the moribund Nike Lake Resort Hotel, which for decades were the defining and iconic landmarks in Enugu. These assets had diminished all administrations that had delved into reinventing them. But they are now beauties to behold. The sprawling Enugu United Palm Produce Limited (UPPL), the Sunrise Flour Mill, the NIGERGAS, have all been either fully revitalized or in the process of revitalization. Remarkably, the transformation of some of them came through the platform module of engagement, where government’s credibility is enough to inspire private partnership and investment! For instance, whereas the International Conference Centre, Hotel Presidential, NIGERGAS, and a few others came through the sole financing effort of government, Sunrise Flour Mill, UPPL are coming back to life through partnerships that brought in huge private sector investments to the tune of N100bn and N40bn, respectively.

There are also emerging 260 state-of-the-art Smart Green Schools in much the same way as the 260 Type 2 Primary Health Centres simultaneously in all 260 wards of Enugu State. We now have four ultra-modern transport terminals, while Enugu Air is set to fly with three aircraft for a start.

In two years, Gov. Mbah’s scorecard is proof that the best way to silence cynics is through remarkable accomplishments. Yet, with some benefit of hindsight, you might be inclined to forgive his skeptics to whom the grand vision he outlined from the outset seemed like the usual theatrics of politics.

There’s always a sense of pride recalling the optimism stirred up by his constant reference to the Dubai experience during those early planning days. Like Dubai, which built a global emporium in the desert, Mbah is literally bringing the world to Enugu through a combination of business and leisure. In a few days’ time, Enugu Air, the state-owned airline, would make its inaugural flight into the Akanu Ibiam International Airport from Abuja to a water cannon salute and resounding applause. Recalling the entire project list is often a huge challenge. The debate regarding which project may be considered the most significant is no less challenging. No project eclipses the other in terms of significance.

Doing all these simultaneously is by no means driven by a desire to be validated or for public acclaim. Governor Mbah clearly understood that only a quantum leap – occasioned by massive capital and social investments – can sufficiently alter the uninspiring growth trajectory, of which the state had been long accustomed. So, when he talks about “disruptive innovation”, he is not merely mouthing political platitudes. He is talking about the mindset that represents a total abnegation of complacency. Mbah’s disruptive innovation speaks to the expediency of a radical vision able to harness available resources, agricultural, industrial, and human, to enthrone an economy that is increasingly less-reliant on the monthly federal allocation.

Two years ago, only a few would have believed that land documents could be processed and issued in 72 hours. But that is what currently obtains. The introduction of the Enugu State Geographical Information System has eliminated every red tape and made the process entirely transparent. Such is the power of innovation. Enugu is experiencing an industrial rebirth. It is a rebirth that banishes for good, the old narrative that casts Enugu as a “civil service state”. This is very significant. As capital of the defunct Eastern Region, Enugu is being transformed in ways that pay a fitting homage to its illustrious history. Apart from the new lease of life that the UPPL, NIGERGAS, etc. are beginning to enjoy, the revival Nike Lake Resort is currently experiencing is also emblematic of this new flurry of private enterprise sweeping across Enugu State.

Indeed, it is difficult to talk about the Mbah Administration without a prominent place for the magic he has performed in the water sector. Cracking the decades-long water challenge in Enugu City, raising water production from a paltry, yet occasional 2 million liters to 120 million liters daily within180 days is nothing short of extraordinary. While the government is still doing more work in the reticulation aspect of the mix, Mbah has shown that determination, vision and commitment can make a world of difference.

Enugu has equally become a big construction site, from the city center to the rural communities, while the New Enugu City is taking massive shape.

It is equally remarkable that Governor Mbah views the economy of the South East through an inclusive lens. His keen pursuit of an inter-regional rail line sets him out as a man ahead of his time. The transformative power of the railway is well-established in history. Without the railway, the Industrial Revolution, which paved the way for the modern world economy, would certainly have been short-lived. Governor Mbah understands that a rail line that crisscrosses the states of the region, cutting through cities, towns, and the hinterlands, would likewise spur economic activities and prove a major boost for agriculture. There cannot be a better time to achieve that dream than presently when railways is on the Concurrent List. So, he is essentially seizing the moment.

One of the most enduring lessons of Governor Mbah’s first two years in office is the primacy that human capital enjoys. As he often rightly says, human capital is the real wealth of any nation. But he doesn’t merely pay lip service to that; he commits substantial resources to fund education. I doubt there is any government in Africa that commits a wooping 33 percent of its annual to education as Governor Mbah has consistently done in the 2024 amd 2025 anuual budgets of enugu State. More someone the outcome arising from investing in education is normally not immediately discernible. That’s the reason many politicians tend to pay only perfunctory attention to the sector. But Governor Mbah is no typical politician. He always bucks the trend. He understands that making our students competitive requires consistent requisite investment in education in order to imbue them with the right learning and skills for a merit-driven global workplace. That is why the Smart School project will unarguably rank among his best legacies.

In Governor Mbah, Enugu State has regained its groove and pride of place. He didn’t simply campaign in poetry and govern in prose, as most politicians are wont to. Governor Mbah campaigned in poetry and also governs in poetry. From modest baselines in nearly all socio-political indicators, he has grown Enugu State into a roaring economy that ticks every relevant development box. The next two years – and the subsequent term – can only be better. We often speak with confidence concerning the future when a people’s collective dreams are being curated by a visionary. For sons and daughters of Enugu, the yearning for improved living conditions is certainly not a dream deferred; it is a dream realized. Tomorrow is indeed here!

•Nana Ogbodo, lawyer and spokesman of the Peter Mbah Campaign Organisation, writes from Enugu.