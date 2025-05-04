Mayegun Alex Nwoseh lauds Gov. Sherriff Oborevwori’s bold move

Successful and influential property merchant, High Chief Peter Alex Nwoseh, the Mayegun 1 of Isheri Olofin, Awori land, has felicitated Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborovwori over his defection to the ruling party of All Progressivess Congress (APC).

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, led their teeming supporters into the APC in a grand event in Asaba, Monday 28th April.

High Chief Mayegun is of the belief that connecting to the central government at Abuja will further enhance the good performance of governor Oborovwori.

Meanwhile, the decision of Lagos based Chief Nwoseh to complement Sheriff has brought about excitement in the state and particularly in his community, as it is believed that with all within the powers, his commitment will yield good fruits. Although, the frontline property merchant effected his joining of the APC a few weeks back, the news of his entry into the ruling party has continued to reverberate even as it is considered in many quarters as a good omen for the state and community.

Chief Nwoseh and other defectors to the All Progressives Congress were received into Ward 10, Ashaka/Ushie Ndokwa East, Delta State, by the ward chairman, Iyesele Ikechukwu Sunday, who also handed over to them their membership cards.

In a brief chat, Chief Alex, who is also known as The Game Changer, said he decided to join the APC because he can see the good work the party, through its representatives in various public offices, is doing, and he believes it deserves to be supported.

“I know some will be wondering why I joined APC, but I can confidently say that I see prospects in the party and its agenda. Things may not be as we all want at the moment; however, the indications are so strong that the country is headed to a great destination, and all the government of the day, as ably led by President Bola Tinubu, needs is the cooperation of all to move things forward,” he said.

He went on to say, “Anyone who can observe well would see that APC is the party to beat, and as more people are embracing the party, we in Delta State cannot afford to be left behind because APC is the future even here in Delta. Now that the state has connected to the center, I believe that Governor Sheriff Oborovwori will be more equipped to do more for the state.”