May Day: We recognize your daily struggles amid harsh economy — PDP govs to workers

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have extended warm felicitations to Nigerian workers on the occasion of Workers’ Day, acknowledging their resilience in the face of growing socio-economic hardship.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, the Forum praised the workers’ dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to national development.

The statement, on behalf of the Forum chaired by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, read:

“The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, heartily celebrates all Nigerian workers on this significant occasion of Workers’ Day.

“We recognize the immense struggles you endure daily, navigating an increasingly harsh socio-economic environment. Despite these obstacles, your commitment to building a better Nigeria is nothing short of heroic. Your strength is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian worker.”

The governors reaffirmed their commitment to workers’ welfare, noting that PDP-led states have implemented the agreed minimum wage and introduced other incentives to support their workforce.

They encouraged workers to remain hopeful, unified, and resolute, even in the face of what they described as an unsupportive socio-economic climate and federal neglect.

“As we celebrate your achievements, let us reflect on the need for continued resilience and unity. Though the national government may seem distant from your realities, never lose hope. We must keep the flame of determination alive and continue advocating peacefully for the change we all deserve,” the statement concluded.

The Forum congratulated Nigerian workers for being the “heartbeat of the nation’s aspirations” and urged them to continue standing tall in the struggle for a prosperous Nigeria.