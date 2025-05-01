May Day: We’ll never take workers’ sacrifices for granted – Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, on Thursday, said his administration will never take the sacrifices of workers for granted, saying that it will keep pushing for policies that uplift them and their families.

Speaking at Asaba during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration, Oborevwori described workers as the backbone of the government’s wheel of progress.

Represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the governor noted that the theme for this year’s celebration, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” was apt, as it serves as a powerful call to action and rallying point for all.

He urged workers to remain steadfast in their commitment to excellence and continue to work hand in hand, with unity and purpose, to achieve the Delta of their dreams.

He said: “I join all Deltans and indeed Nigerians with immense pride and gratitude to celebrate our hardworking men and women on this Workers’ Day 2025.

“You, the workers of Delta State, civil servants, teachers, healthcare professionals, artisans, farmers and private sector employees, are the backbone of our progress; I salute you all.

“My administration will never take your sacrifices for granted and we will keep pushing for policies that uplift you and your families.

“Workers’ Day is not just a celebration; it is a moment to reflect on our shared journey and renewal of our commitment to building a Delta State and Nigeria where every worker is valued, empowered and rewarded.

“Let me acknowledge the challenges we face; global economic pressures, rising costs of living and unemployment affect us all but I assure you that my administration is working tirelessly to cushion these impacts.

“Since assuming office, my administration has placed workers at the heart of our M.O.R.E. Agenda and we have taken steps to uplift the welfare of workers and ensure you thrive in an environment of dignity and opportunity.

“We have ensured prompt payment of salaries and pension, cleared pension backlogs and introduced training programmes to boost your skills.

“We have upgraded workplaces, revitalised healthcare centres and renovated schools to support your work.

“Our entrepreneurship initiatives have empowered artisans and small business owners, creating jobs and boosting incomes.

“Despite economic challenges, we are investing in infrastructure, roads, bridges and markets to reduce transportation costs and boost trade.

“We are supporting agriculture to enhance food security to stabilise prices. These efforts are designed to make life better for every worker and their families.”

Earlier in a joint address, the Delta State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, and Chairman, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, Comrade Martins Bolum, appealed to the state government to look into the issue of low-cost housing for workers in the state.