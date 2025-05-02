May Day: Plateau celebrates in sombre mood; Mutfwang commends resilience of workers

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The resilience of the Nigerian workers in the face of economic hardship have been commended as the workers celebrate this year’s Labour Day.

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang who gave the commendation however assured of doing his best to alleviate the suffering of the workers.

Addressing the workers who marched from the Labour House to the Polo Field in Jos, with black hand bands, displaying placards, calling for an end to the genocide in the State, and identifying with the traders who suffered losses in the Tuesday night fire incident at the main market, Jos, the Governor reiterated the need for unity, stressing the workforce is the heartbeat of his administration.

His words, “We gather in unity and solidarity with millions of workers across the globe to commemorate Workers’ Day, a day set aside to honour your strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions to the progress and development of our dear State and nation.

“The theme for this year’s celebration in Nigeria, “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” resonates deeply with our current realities and speaks to the enduring spirit of the Nigerian worker. As we celebrate this milestone, Plateau State is in a period of mourning.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief over the recent unprovoked and inhumane attacks on our innocent citizens in the Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas by agents of terror. The loss of lives and the displacement of families have cast a dark shadow over our celebrations but we refuse to be grounded by this heartless act of terror.”

Consoling the people, he added, “Let me also express my profound sorrow on the fire outbreak that occurred on Tuesday 29th April, 2025, destroying parts of the Terminus Market in Jos North, with goods worth millions of naira lost. My heart goes out to the affected traders. Your pain is mine, especially in these difficult economic times. Be assured, the government is with you. We will take immediate steps to cushion the impact of the tragedy.

“To you, the resilient workforce of Plateau State, I seek your understanding and cooperation in these difficult times. These challenges demand patience, unity, and an unbreakable will to forge ahead together. We are all aware that these are equally difficult economic times, but let me say that thus far, you have done well. We are taking urgent action. In response to these hardships, we have introduced measures aimed at cushioning the effects of economic pressure.

“Through deliberate capacity-building initiatives and the provision of modern working tools, we are retooling our workforce for greater efficiency. Offices are being renovated to provide a conducive and dignified environment for service delivery. With the approval and implementation of the N70,000.00 minimum wage, we have taken a bold and compassionate step to enhance the welfare of our beloved workers — not just in words, but in concrete action.

“On this Workers’ Day, I salute your courage, your diligence, and your patriotism. You are the heartbeat of this administration. Your contributions remain the pillars on which Plateau stands. Let us continue to walk this path together, with resilience, with hope, and with unity. Let us, even in mourning, remember that our shared strength is the surest tribute we can pay to those we have lost.”

The State Head of Service, Stephen Gadong urged the workers to continue to evolve from bureaucracy to productivity, and assured of sustaining reforms that will institutionalize professionalism, digital efficiency, and human capacity development.

In a remark, The NLC and TUC Chairmen, Eugene Manji, and Kenneth Shammah respectively, commended the Governor’s efforts in addressing the plight of workers and asked more be done to keep the cordial working relationship.