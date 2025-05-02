May Day: I’ve cleared 7 years of gratuity, pension arrears — Soludo

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has announced the clearance of seven years of accumulated gratuity and pension arrears inherited from the previous administration of Chief Willie Obiano.

Speaking at the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Soludo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare despite prevailing economic challenges.

“Regarding gratuities owed to our retired workforce, we have settled all arrears inherited upon assuming office,” Soludo stated. “I am pleased to report that we have cleared four years’ backlog of pension arrears, except for cases with pending documentation.”

He revealed that retirees in the civil service were owed pensions totaling ₦14 billion. “We have paid for the years 2018, 2019, and 2020. Only 2021 remains, and we are making arrangements to ensure it is paid shortly,” he said.

Soludo emphasized his administration’s dedication to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and better working conditions. “Within the limits of our available resources, we are determined to improve the welfare and work environment of our workforce. This is not just a policy—it’s a moral obligation,” he added.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, commended the administration for the progress made but urged faster implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme, as recommended by the Joint Committee on Pension Reform.

Nwafor also appealed for the payment of outstanding 17.5% peculiarity allowances owed to non-teaching staff under the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) and those in post-primary institutions. He called for parity with the 27.5% allowance granted to teachers.

Additionally, the NLC Chairman demanded the immediate implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CONJUSS) and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS). He also stressed the importance of enhanced training, improved welfare packages, and better security for all workers.