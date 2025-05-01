May Day: Forces of justice, progress will prevail in Rivers – Fubara

Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt – Suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged workers in the state to remain hopeful, resilient, and united despite the ongoing disruption of democratic governance in the state, assuring that justice and progress will ultimately prevail.

Fubara made the call in a Workers’ Day message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, in commemoration of the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration, themed “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate.”

The Governor commended the unwavering commitment and dedication of Rivers workers, describing them as the backbone of the state’s development and a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

The statement read in part:

“As the nation marks Workers’ Day 2025, Rivers State Governor, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, extends heartfelt greetings and commendation to the hardworking men and women driving the state’s progress.”

He applauded their professionalism and patriotic spirit in the face of political turbulence and challenges to democratic governance, stating that their sacrifices sustain the stability and advancement of the state.

Highlighting the importance of this year’s theme, Fubara emphasized the need to prioritize occupational safety and health amid growing environmental challenges and socio-political uncertainties. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and praised President Bola Tinubu’s efforts toward labour reforms and the promotion of safer, climate-conscious working environments.

“Governor Fubara acknowledged the Federal Government’s role, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in advancing policies that support a healthier and safer workplace nationwide,” the statement added.

Fubara urged employers in both the public and private sectors to uphold labour laws and ensure fair and dignified treatment of workers. He stressed the moral and legal obligation to improve working conditions across the board.

The governor concluded his message with a call for unity and perseverance among the people of Rivers State, expressing confidence that the forces of justice, peace, and development will ultimately triumph.

“He encouraged the people of Rivers State to stay hopeful and united, assuring them that the forces of justice, peace, and progress will prevail in the end.”