May 30 Sit-at-Home: IPOB applauds supporters, pushes for official holiday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed appreciation to Biafrans across Nigeria and around the world for what it described as the successful observance of the 2025 Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day held on May 30th.

In a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group commended supporters, residents, and sympathizers who complied with the sit-at-home directive across several states in the South East and parts of the South South region.

The annual event, according to IPOB, honors the memory of those who lost their lives during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war (1967–1970) and others who have died in the struggle for Biafran self-determination.

“We extend our gratitude to Biafrans in Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and the Biafran communities in Edo, Benue, and Kogi States,” the statement read. “We also thank Biafrans in the diaspora who organized peaceful awareness campaigns in various countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.”

IPOB acknowledged the contributions of market leaders, church leaders, educators, and transport unions who it said supported the peaceful observance of the day.

While describing the sit-at-home as a message of unity and remembrance, IPOB reiterated its call for Southeast and South South governors to officially declare May 30th as a public holiday in honor of Biafran heroes, similar to how June 12 is recognized as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

“This request is just and timely,” the group said. “It is time for Igbo leaders to officially recognize the sacrifices made in the past by declaring May 30 as a day of remembrance.”

IPOB also renewed its call for the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021. The group described his continued incarceration as unjust and called for adherence to both local and international legal standards.

As the statement concluded, IPOB emphasized that the remembrance is not only about the past, but also a moment to reflect on the current challenges facing the region. It reaffirmed its commitment to nonviolent advocacy for the self-determination of the Biafran people.

May 30th, observed annually by IPOB and its supporters, remains a solemn day marked by reflection, mourning, and calls for recognition of historical grievances.