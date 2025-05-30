May 30 Biafra Day: Our fallen heroes deserve continuous remembrance – Ejiofor

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has emphasized the importance of continually remembering Biafran heroes who lost their lives during the Nigerian Civil War from 1967 to 1970, which he described as a tragic and defining chapter in the region’s history.

In a press statement issued in commemoration of May 30—observed annually as Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day—Ejiofor paid tribute to the men, women, and children who made immense sacrifices during the conflict.

“Today, the wind carries a solemn echo across our land, whispering the names of heroes—fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, and gallant Biafrans—who stood when standing meant dying, and who fought when silence meant erasure,” Ejiofor stated.

He described the fallen as not just victims of a brutal war, but as “eternal torchbearers of our dignity, freedom, and collective identity.”

“You faced tanks with bare hands and bold hearts. You held on to hope even when the world turned its back. You starved, bled, and died—not for power or glory, but for the dream that your children might one day live in a land of justice and truth.”

Ejiofor’s message evoked deep emotion as he recalled the roles played by all demographics during the war—mothers sheltering children, young boys forced into battle, and families torn apart.

“We do not mourn you in vain. In your blood was planted a seed of resilience. In your sacrifice, the soul of a nation still rises. Your silent cry urges us—never forget, never betray—and we won’t.”

He concluded with a solemn vow: “Though the guns are silent, your war is not over. Every tear shed in remembrance is a vow—that your sacrifice will never be erased from history or from the hearts of those who still believe in the dream of Biafra. You did not fall—you rose into eternity. Rest, gallant souls. The struggle continues, and you will never be forgotten.”

May 30 is annually marked by many in the Southeast and across the diaspora as a day of remembrance for those who died during the civil war, especially in the Biafra region, which sought secession from Nigeria.