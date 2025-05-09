Matawalle: We‘ve received your petition – EFCC tells protesters

Matawalle

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pledged to investigate allegations of financial misconduct involving Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defense, following a petition submitted by the All Progressives Congress Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA).

The petition calls for the EFCC to revisit claims of financial irregularities during Matawalle’s tenure as the Governor of Zamfara State.

The assurance came during a protest held on Friday at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, where APC-YLA Convener, Mohammed Ireji, alongside other demonstrators, demanded the reopening of the case.

“Not Above the Law”

Ireji questioned the delay in probing the former governor, referencing earlier petitions submitted to the EFCC, including those by the APC Akida Forum on May 3, 2024, and a follow-up on September 30, 2024.

While receiving the petition, the EFCC’s Acting Director of Security, Idowu Adedeji, assured the protesters, saying, “We have received your petition and we will submit it accordingly.”

The protesters urged immediate action, citing the commission’s track record of investigating and prosecuting high-profile figures, including former Minister Betta Edu, former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, and former Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

The allegations referenced in the petition include questions about funds received from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) during Matawalle’s tenure.

Ireji emphasized that the calls for investigation were driven by a desire for transparency and accountability.

“We are here today to formally request that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reopen the investigation into the allegations against Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the State Minister for Defense,” Ireji stated during the protest.

“We believe that transparency in public office is crucial for national development,” he added.

The protest also highlighted concerns over selective justice and political interference in anti-corruption efforts. Ireji urged the commission to remain unbiased and to act swiftly in addressing the petition.

The APC-YLA commended the EFCC’s past achievements but urged the commission to demonstrate the same resolve in this matter.

“We have lauded the performance and resilience of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) leadership in its fight against corruption without bias many times,” Ireji noted.

The group called on the anti-graft agency to act transparently and without fear or favor, stressing that justice must be fair and consistent in the fight against corruption.